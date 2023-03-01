Early onset of hot weather has already pushed electricity demand to near-record levels and poses a serious risk to the country’s crucial wheat crop
India’s thriving farm sector, the only bright spot in its slowing economy, has become a hostage to warnings of a heat wave, muddling the outlook for policymakers already grappling with sticky inflation.
Economic growth slowed unexpectedly to a three-quarter low of 4.4% in the December quarter, it emerged on Tuesday. The weather office’s prediction of a hotter summer compounded the concern, throwing a fresh challenge before the central bank that’s already struggling to keep a lid on prices. ..
Heat wave a threat to Indian agriculture
Forecasts might result in lower crop production and higher food prices
