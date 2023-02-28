That could indirectly pose a challenge to industry giant De Beers
To the southeast of the teeming herds of wildlife in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, an offshoot of the Lundin mining dynasty is extending its search for the world’s biggest diamonds.
Lucara Diamond is sinking an 800m shaft to ensure the kimberlite ore bodies at its Karowe mine keep producing the 1,000-carat-plus gems that set it apart. However, the $550m investment is potentially less significant than the second prong of the miner’s strategy...
Lucara Diamond wants to challenge the way diamonds are sold
