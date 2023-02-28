News

Lucara Diamond wants to challenge the way diamonds are sold

BL Premium
28 February 2023 - 17:13 Antony Sguazzin

To the southeast of the teeming herds of wildlife in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, an offshoot of the Lundin mining dynasty is extending its search for the world’s biggest diamonds.

Lucara Diamond is sinking an 800m shaft to ensure the kimberlite ore bodies at its Karowe mine keep producing the 1,000-carat-plus gems that set it apart. However, the $550m investment is potentially less significant than the second prong of the miner’s strategy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.