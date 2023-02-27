The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Nissan is accelerating efforts to electrify its car models in Europe and Japan, as a growing list of nations impose deadlines to phase out gasoline-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
The Japanese carmaker now expects 98% of its sales in Europe to be hybrid or fully electric in fiscal 2026, up from its prior target of 75% set in November 2021, the Yokohama-based company said in a statement Monday. For its home market, it anticipates 58% electrified vehicle sales, up from 55%...
Nissan accelerates efforts to electrify its car models
