China Renaissance Holdings said chair Bao Fan is co-operating in an unspecified investigation by Chinese authorities, offering the first public information about the banker’s whereabouts since he disappeared just over a week ago.
In a short stock exchange statement on Sunday, the firm suggested it hadn’t been in touch with Bao and didn’t know where he was. ..
Missing banker is co-operating in China probe, firm says
Bao Fan’s abrupt disappearance has unnerved China’s business elite and fanned speculation the nation’s finance industry is set to face increased scrutiny
