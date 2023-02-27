News

Markets price in win by ruling party’s Bola Tinubu in Nigeria

Labour candidate Peter Obi takes Lagos in surprise result

27 February 2023 - 20:59 Srinivasan Sivabalan, Colleen Goko and Kerim Karakaya

Nigerian bonds are posting some of the best gains in emerging markets as investors bet that ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu, who’s taken an early lead in the presidential election tally, will offer reforms to pull Africa’s largest economy out of a fiscal mess.

Five of the West African nation’s dollar bonds ranked among the 10 best performers on Monday in a Bloomberg index of 71 emerging and frontier nations. The country’s sovereign risk premium narrowed the most this year on Monday, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data. The equity benchmark in Lagos rose to an eight-month high...

