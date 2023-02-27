Economic research chief Claudio Borio says it’s important to not declare victory too early
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
The asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase has wiped its environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios clean of their exposure to the Adani empire.
The move, captured by an analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg, comes as a number of major investment firms such as BlackRock and the fund management unit of Deutsche Bank, DWS Group, continue to sit on Adani stakes in ESG funds that track indices offered by MSCI. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JPMorgan Chase units drop ESG funds of fraud-accused Adani
For many fund managers, Adani stocks are now too toxic to hold after the Hindenburg Research report accused Adani of market manipulation
The asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase has wiped its environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios clean of their exposure to the Adani empire.
The move, captured by an analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg, comes as a number of major investment firms such as BlackRock and the fund management unit of Deutsche Bank, DWS Group, continue to sit on Adani stakes in ESG funds that track indices offered by MSCI. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.