JPMorgan Chase units drop ESG funds of fraud-accused Adani

For many fund managers, Adani stocks are now too toxic to hold after the Hindenburg Research report accused Adani of market manipulation

27 February 2023 - 14:37 Natasha White

The asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase has wiped its environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolios clean of their exposure to the Adani empire.

The move, captured by an analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg, comes as a number of major investment firms such as BlackRock and the fund management unit of Deutsche Bank, DWS Group, continue to sit on Adani stakes in ESG funds that track indices offered by MSCI. ..

