E&Y plans to hold vote on proposed split by year-end, partner says

Economic research chief Claudio Borio says it’s important to not declare victory too early
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Ernst & Young is looking to conduct partner votes on its proposal to spin off its consulting business in April and kick-start a related capital transaction by around the end of this year, according to its global partner.
The break up of the Big Four accounting firm is “inevitable” due to regulatory and capital return pressure, Andy Baldwin, a global managing partner at EY, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Monday. The firm stands by its plan — code-named Project Everest — for the split and wants to ballot in April or May.
“This is probably the most complex corporate transaction in history,” he said. “The plan is we will be putting this to the vote probably in April or May,” and target “some form of capital transaction” by the end of the year, though that timetable may slip.
The firm, which made $45bn (R828.5bn) in revenue in the year ending June 2022 and audits more public companies in the US than any other firm, is breaking up to avoid conflicts of interest between its audit and consulting arms, in the hope of unlocking growth in both.
Before that, the company has to get the green light from affiliate firms and partners around the globe early next year, rearrange its client list and get the nod from regulators.
In China, authorities have urged state-owned firms to phase out their use of the Big Four, signalling continued concerns about data security even after Beijing reached a landmark deal to allow US audit inspections on hundreds of Chinese firms listed in New York, Bloomberg reported earlier.
Baldwin reiterated that EY’s commitment to China is unchanged. While the firm’s Chinese business saw growth slow to low single digits in the past 12 months, EY is optimistic the business will revert to previous growth trajectories.
EY’s Chinese firm has decided not to participate in Project Everest for now, Baldwin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
E&Y plans to hold vote on proposed split by year-end, partner says
The firm is breaking up to avoid conflicts of interest between its audit and consulting arms in the hope of unlocking growth in both.
Image: Bloomberg
Ernst & Young is looking to conduct partner votes on its proposal to spin off its consulting business in April and kick-start a related capital transaction by around the end of this year, according to its global partner.
The break up of the Big Four accounting firm is “inevitable” due to regulatory and capital return pressure, Andy Baldwin, a global managing partner at EY, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Monday. The firm stands by its plan — code-named Project Everest — for the split and wants to ballot in April or May.
“This is probably the most complex corporate transaction in history,” he said. “The plan is we will be putting this to the vote probably in April or May,” and target “some form of capital transaction” by the end of the year, though that timetable may slip.
The firm, which made $45bn (R828.5bn) in revenue in the year ending June 2022 and audits more public companies in the US than any other firm, is breaking up to avoid conflicts of interest between its audit and consulting arms, in the hope of unlocking growth in both.
Before that, the company has to get the green light from affiliate firms and partners around the globe early next year, rearrange its client list and get the nod from regulators.
In China, authorities have urged state-owned firms to phase out their use of the Big Four, signalling continued concerns about data security even after Beijing reached a landmark deal to allow US audit inspections on hundreds of Chinese firms listed in New York, Bloomberg reported earlier.
Baldwin reiterated that EY’s commitment to China is unchanged. While the firm’s Chinese business saw growth slow to low single digits in the past 12 months, EY is optimistic the business will revert to previous growth trajectories.
EY’s Chinese firm has decided not to participate in Project Everest for now, Baldwin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Goldman Sachs CEO to present key goals at investor day
US fintech FIS to spin off Worldpay business
Survey shows FNB's Easy, Aspire and Premier accounts are tops in terms of price ...
Visa pledges to invest $1bn in Africa as it eyes digital payments boom
Mastercard's fintech fast tracks financial inclusion in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.