Twitter laid off more workers at the weekend in a fresh wave of cuts meant to curb costs at the social networking company now owned by Elon Musk.
The layoffs hit employees on teams across the company, including engineering and product development, according to people familiar with the situation. Some employees learnt they were laid off via an email late on Saturday, the people said, and others tweeted that they learnt they were terminated when they could no longer log in to the internal system...
Elon Musk sacks more workers at Twitter
Layoffs hit employees on teams across the company, including engineering and product development
