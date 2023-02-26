For many fund managers, Adani stocks are now too toxic to hold after the Hindenburg Research report accused Adani of market manipulation
A recent spate of mass illnesses at girls’ schools in Iran was caused by deliberate poisoning using “chemical compounds,” a senior Iranian health official told the semi-official Fars news agency.
Younes Panahi, deputy health minister, told reporters on Sunday that “certain individuals sought the closure of all schools, especially girls’ schools,” Fars reported. Panahi didn’t give any more details. The poisonings have led to dozens of girls being hospitalised for treatment...
Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls hospitalised after poisoning attacks
At least 14 schools have been targeted across four cities after they were first reported in November at a secondary school in the theological city of Qom.
