Engineers work on prototype that can be strapped to a person’s biceps
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Using cannabis every day increases the risk of developing heart disease, US researchers say they have found, adding to the complex picture about the drug’s health impact.
The results showed daily cannabis users were 34% more likely to have coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease, compared to those who never used the drug. The findings will be presented at a cardiology conference in March...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Daily but not monthly cannabis use increases risk of heart disease, study finds
Using cannabis every day increases the risk of developing heart disease, US researchers say they have found, adding to the complex picture about the drug’s health impact.
The results showed daily cannabis users were 34% more likely to have coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease, compared to those who never used the drug. The findings will be presented at a cardiology conference in March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.