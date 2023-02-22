Engineers work on prototype that can be strapped to a person’s biceps
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Scientists are making custom 3D-printed replicas of human hearts in an effort to improve replacement valve procedures, according to a study that holds promise to optimise the life-saving technology used in thousands of patients annually.
Using scans from 15 patients with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of heart valves that impedes blood flow, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Cleveland Clinic and other institutions developed a system that mimics blood flow and pressure in individual diseased hearts, suggesting a way to predict the effects of various replacements and select the best fit, avoiding potential leakage and failure. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Custom 3D-printed hearts offer help for valve replacements
Scientists are making custom 3D-printed replicas of human hearts in an effort to improve replacement valve procedures, according to a study that holds promise to optimise the life-saving technology used in thousands of patients annually.
Using scans from 15 patients with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of heart valves that impedes blood flow, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Cleveland Clinic and other institutions developed a system that mimics blood flow and pressure in individual diseased hearts, suggesting a way to predict the effects of various replacements and select the best fit, avoiding potential leakage and failure. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.