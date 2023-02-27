Top Rusal buyer Glencore says it will not enter new Russian deals
Commodity trader Trafigura is in talks to buy aluminium from United Co Rusal International, highlighting its willingness to strike new deals with Russian companies even as its biggest rival balks.
Trafigura and Rusal are discussing a term contract for about 150,000 tonnes of aluminium on a delivered-to-China basis, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter isn’t public...
Commodity trader Trafigura in talks to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal
Trafigura is in talks to buy about 150,000 tonnes of aluminium despite Russias invasion of Ukraine
