Commodity trader Trafigura in talks to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal

Trafigura is in talks to buy about 150,000 tonnes of aluminium despite Russias invasion of Ukraine

27 February 2023 - 22:02 Jack Farchy and Alfred Cang

Commodity trader Trafigura is in talks to buy aluminium from United Co Rusal International, highlighting its willingness to strike new deals with Russian companies even as its biggest rival balks.

Trafigura and Rusal are discussing a term contract for about 150,000 tonnes of aluminium on a delivered-to-China basis, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter isn’t public...

