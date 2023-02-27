News

BIS warns central bank aggression may not be over

Central bankers' bank: governments must keep their ‘fiscal positions sustainable’

BL Premium
27 February 2023 - 17:15 Bastian Benrath

Investors need to be ready for renewed global central bank aggression should the inflation environment require it, according to a senior Bank for International Settlements (BIS) official on Monday.

“There is nothing wrong with central banks slowing the pace of tightening and then adjusting it, possibly having to accelerate it again,” said Claudio Borio, head of economic research at the BIS. “The most important thing at this stage is not to declare victory too early.” ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.