It pays to be smart, or so the saying goes. But the biggest earners may not be the workers who are the brainiest, according to a Swedish study.
The research, published in the European Sociological Review in January, found that higher general intelligence was correlated to higher wages — but only up to a threshold of about 600,000 Swedish krona ($57,300) a year. Beyond that point, the study found that ability plateaus as wages continue to rise. And earners in the top 1% score slightly worse than those in the income tier directly below them...
Biggest earners may not be the smartest, study shows
