Apple upbeat about building non-invasive device tracking blood glucose

27 February 2023 - 05:06 Mark Gurman

Apple has a moonshot-style project under way that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: non-invasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.

The goal of this secret endeavour — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in a human body without needing to prick the skin for blood. The company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort...

