Engineers work on prototype that can be strapped to a person’s biceps
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Apple has a moonshot-style project under way that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: non-invasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.
The goal of this secret endeavour — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in a human body without needing to prick the skin for blood. The company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Apple upbeat about building non-invasive device tracking blood glucose
Apple has a moonshot-style project under way that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: non-invasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.
The goal of this secret endeavour — dubbed E5 — is to measure how much glucose is in a human body without needing to prick the skin for blood. The company now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market, according to people familiar with the effort...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.