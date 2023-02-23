Tropical Storm Freddy closes port of Beira

Similar extreme weather in Mozambique hit power lines to SA from Cahora Bassa hydropower dam
Mozambique’s second-busiest port halted operations before tropical storm Freddy hit the coast, bringing downpours and winds of up to 120km/h.
While it probably will not affect areas that SA relies on for coal mining and power generation, previous storms affected the transmission lines that it uses to import electricity from the Cahora Bassa hydropower dam in Mozambique, said SA Weather Service forecaster Kevin Rae. ..
