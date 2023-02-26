News

Fly economy: Pakistan’s belt-tightening begins in high places

Pakistan has unveiled $764m (about R14bn) of cost-cutting measures needed to help revive a $6.5bn International Monetary Fund bailout

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 09:23 Kamran Haider and Ismail Dilawar

Pakistani ministers must now fly economy class and can no longer stay in five-star hotels abroad. And the government thanks them for taking salary cuts.

Pakistan, fighting to stay solvent and avoid a debt default, has unveiled $764m (about R14bn) of cost-cutting measures needed to help revive a $6.5bn International Monetary Fund bailout...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.