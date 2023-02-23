Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the world’s richest woman, is bolstering her family’s investment company with a hire from McKinsey amid a surge in the value of L’Oreal , the cosmetics giant founded by her grandfather.
The heiress’s Tethys Invest named Cyrielle Villepelet as MD to work alongside CEO Alexandre Benais, according to a statement on Thursday. Villepelet was most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, working in the luxury, fashion and consumer goods industries...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
L’Oreal billionaire hires McKinsey partner for family’s investment firm
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the world’s richest woman, is bolstering her family’s investment company with a hire from McKinsey amid a surge in the value of L’Oreal , the cosmetics giant founded by her grandfather.
The heiress’s Tethys Invest named Cyrielle Villepelet as MD to work alongside CEO Alexandre Benais, according to a statement on Thursday. Villepelet was most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, working in the luxury, fashion and consumer goods industries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.