US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says China’s proposal should have ended after the first bulletpoint, which calls for ‘respecting the sovereignty of all countries’
China called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war, which that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year.
Several of the measures outlined by China in a position paper issued on Friday would, if carried out, offer clear benefits to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That includes a ceasefire measure, which would freeze Russian troops in place on Ukrainian territory, as well as a call to immediately end all sanctions not endorsed by the UN Security Council, where Russia holds veto power. ..
China’s ceasefire plan will be ‘non-starter’ with US and Europe
