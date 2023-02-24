Europe’s biggest chemical firm plans to reap cost savings as it adjusts to a future without cheap Russian gas
China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s number two economy.
The government will push for the safe and controllable application of AI services, which it considers a strategic industry, officials from the ministry of science and technology told reporters on Friday. And it will continue to monitor its evolution over the longer term to gain a better understanding of the ethical concerns surrounding AI and other transformative technologies, science minister Wang Zhigang said...
China to bring in rules to govern AI and its evolution
OpenAI’s conversational bot has captivated users since its rollout months ago, prompting US and Chinese firms to unveil similar projects and inflaming AI-linked stocks
