BASF to cut 2,600 jobs, ends share buyback early

Europe’s biggest chemical firm plans to reap cost savings as it adjusts to a future without cheap Russian gas

24 February 2023 - 12:24 William Wilkes

BASF will cut 2,600 positions, about 2% of its global workforce, to reap cost savings as Europe’s biggest chemical firm adjusts to a future without cheap Russian gas. The company also ended a share buyback early. 

The chemical giant will close a number of factories, including two ammonia plants and related fertiliser facilities, resulting in 700 job cuts at its main Ludwigshafen plant in Germany, the company said on Friday. BASF said the deterioration in the global economy prompted the termination of its €3bn (R58.2bn) share buyback programme ahead of time.  ..

