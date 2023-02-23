Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
VW plans another road trip to India
German carmaker remains optimistic about the country’s huge market potential even though previous attempts crashed
Europe’s largest carmaker is taking a closer look at India — again.
Volkswagen wants to remain a strong player in Europe and China, but in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the German carmaker is looking beyond the US for markets with growth potential, CFO Arno Antlitz said...
