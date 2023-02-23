News

VW plans another road trip to India

German carmaker remains optimistic about the country’s huge market potential even though previous attempts crashed

23 February 2023 - 16:25 Monica Raymunt

Europe’s largest carmaker is taking a closer look at India — again.

Volkswagen wants to remain a strong player in Europe and China, but in the face of growing geopolitical tensions and an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the German carmaker is looking beyond the US for markets with growth potential, CFO Arno Antlitz said...

