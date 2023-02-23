Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Grab Holdings brought forward its profitability target after posting a narrower quarterly loss, helped by reduced spending by the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider.
The company expects to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the final quarter of 2023, it said on Thursday in a statement. It previously expected to hit that goal in the second half of 2024...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Singapore-based Grab brings forward profit goal after cutting quarterly loss
Grab Holdings brought forward its profitability target after posting a narrower quarterly loss, helped by reduced spending by the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider.
The company expects to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the final quarter of 2023, it said on Thursday in a statement. It previously expected to hit that goal in the second half of 2024...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.