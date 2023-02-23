China, the main destination for Brazilian beef, accounted for almost 60% of the nation’s exports in January
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, is halting exports of the red meat to China starting on Thursday after confirming a case of the animal illness known as mad cow disease.
The case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy was confirmed by Brazil’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday, and shipments to China were halted as part of a trade protocol between the two nations. Brazilian authorities will be holding conversations with Chinese counterparts in a bid for a “prompt re-establishment” of trade flows, the ministry said in a statement. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mad Cow case leads Brazil to halt exports to China
China, the main destination for Brazilian beef, accounted for almost 60% of the nation’s exports in January
Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, is halting exports of the red meat to China starting on Thursday after confirming a case of the animal illness known as mad cow disease.
The case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy was confirmed by Brazil’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday, and shipments to China were halted as part of a trade protocol between the two nations. Brazilian authorities will be holding conversations with Chinese counterparts in a bid for a “prompt re-establishment” of trade flows, the ministry said in a statement. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.