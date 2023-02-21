Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
Elon Musk described a dazzling vision: a transit system that could hurl passengers between cities at nearly the speed of sound. His paper on the topic spurred a cohort of big-thinking entrepreneurs to begin realising the futuristic transportation system he called the hyperloop.
But 10 years and hundreds of millions of dollar later, more than a half-dozen start-ups have tried to create the 1,223km/h superhighway and none have succeeded. In 2022, the Richard Branson-backed Hyperloop One cut half its staff and pivoted to moving freight. Outside Musk’s own Space Exploration Technologies, workers put in a parking lot where a hyperloop test tunnel used to be. And earlier in February, one of the longest-standing leaders in the arena, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, abandoned an attempt to go public. ..
Hyperloop needs a vacuum fast but just gets hot air
Well-funded start-ups set out to build a superfast transit system, but passengers are still waiting
