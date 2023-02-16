Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
High-performance car aficionados revere the roar of eight-, 10- and 12-cylinder engines. As these rowdy beasts approach obsolescence, manufacturers including Stellantis and Ferrari are betting customers will want to keep making commotion with electric vehicles (EVs).
When Stellantis unveiled its Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept in August, the muscle-car brand debuted an industry-first exhaust system for EVs. “No, Dodge hasn’t found a way for an electric car to pump equal parts engine noise and CO2 into the air,” Car and Driver wrote. It designed a system to amplify the near-silent hum of electric motors into “a 126-decibel cacophony worthy of the SRT badge.”..
Ferrari and Dodge add extra vroom for electric cars
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
