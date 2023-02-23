News

European Commission ban staff from using TikTok

23 February 2023 - 15:56 Jillian Deutsch and Jorge Valero

The European Commission suspended staff from using TikTok over security concerns related to the social media app’s data collection practices.

Staff were ordered to delete the short-video app from mobile phones and corporate devices, including personal devices that use commission apps, a commission spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. ..

