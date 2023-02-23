European Commission ban staff from using TikTok

Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
The European Commission suspended staff from using TikTok over security concerns related to the social media app’s data collection practices.
Staff were ordered to delete the short-video app from mobile phones and corporate devices, including personal devices that use commission apps, a commission spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. ..
