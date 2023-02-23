Such new indictments can be used to add a defendant to a case but no new defendant was named
A Chinese city with a population of 7.7-million drew public attention on Thursday for almost losing its bus services because of a lack of funds, highlighting the financial strain local governments are under after years of spending on Covid-19 controls.
The only bus company in Shangqiu — a city in China’s central Henan province — said on Thursday it would halt services from March 1, citing heavy losses that made it difficult to pay salaries or even vehicle insurance. It blamed the situation partly on the insufficient payment of fiscal subsidies from the city’s government. ..
Chinese city in spotlight after funding problem with bus service
Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
