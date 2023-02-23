Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
Rolls-Royce surged the most in more than two years after new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.
The stock jumped as much as 20%, the most since November 2020. Rolls-Royce also reported earnings that beat estimates, with adjusted operating income coming in at £652m for 2022, above the £489m analyst estimate. The company predicted adjusted operating profit of £800m to £1bn this year, with free cash flow of as much as £800m...
Cash-flush Rolls-Royce stock jumps 20%
