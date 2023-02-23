News

Bankman-Fried charged with four new counts in FTX criminal case

Such new indictments can be used to add a defendant to a case but no new defendant was named

23 February 2023 - 17:52 Bob Van Voris
Sam Bankman-Fried. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Sam Bankman-Fried. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New charges were unsealed against Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of fraud in 2022’s implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

A 39-page superseding indictment was unsealed on Thursday, adding four new counts against the FTX co-founder and recasting the earlier, 14-page charging papers. Such new indictments can also be used to add a defendant to a case, but no new defendant was named in the revised document.

The new indictment cites coconspirators, without naming them, as well as bank fraud charges, violations of law in money-transmitting operations and demands for the forfeiture of assets. Those include assets held in Binance accounts and more than 55-million shares in Robinhood Markets, a commission-free investing and trading app, as well as more than $170m in cash previously held at Silvergate Bank and other banks. 

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on the new charges.

Bankman-Fried was charged in December with eight criminal counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud, for allegedly misusing billions of dollars in customers’ funds before the spectacular collapse of his cryptocurrency empire.

That indictment followed weeks of speculation that the 30-year-old would end up in handcuffs after his company — one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world — ended up in bankruptcy.

