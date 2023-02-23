News

Anglo revives England’s forgotten fertiliser mine

About 1.8-billion tonnes of polyhalite is under the North Sea and could be mined for more than 40 years

23 February 2023 - 16:24 Thomas Biesheuvel

A decade ago, a UK start-up’s plan to build a $4bn mine under the North Sea caught the nation’s imagination. It became a retail shareholder sensation and promised riches for many landowners. But when the company failed to raise the last piece of financing, it all came crashing down.

For the past three years, the giant fertiliser project — which would be the UK’s biggest mine in more than four decades — has largely sat on ice, drifting from the public consciousness as its new owner Anglo American figured out what to do with it...

