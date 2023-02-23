News

Alibaba profits surge as competitors stray on its turf

Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules

23 February 2023 - 16:31 Jane Zhang

Alibaba’s profit surged 69%, as China’s e-commerce leader kept a lid on costs and shoppers continued to spend online while the pandemic raged. 

Revenue rose 2.1% to 247.76-billion yuan ($35.9bn) in the December quarter, the company said on Thursday in a statement just ahead of the 245.9-billion yuan average projection. Net income was 46.8-billion yuan, beating the roughly 35-billion yuan average estimate...

