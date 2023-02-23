Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
Groceries aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon, but companies are pointing to fewer price rises this year
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Alibaba’s profit surged 69%, as China’s e-commerce leader kept a lid on costs and shoppers continued to spend online while the pandemic raged.
Revenue rose 2.1% to 247.76-billion yuan ($35.9bn) in the December quarter, the company said on Thursday in a statement just ahead of the 245.9-billion yuan average projection. Net income was 46.8-billion yuan, beating the roughly 35-billion yuan average estimate...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Alibaba profits surge as competitors stray on its turf
Company has to cut cut costs with more people buying offline since scrapping of China’s zero-Covid rules
Alibaba’s profit surged 69%, as China’s e-commerce leader kept a lid on costs and shoppers continued to spend online while the pandemic raged.
Revenue rose 2.1% to 247.76-billion yuan ($35.9bn) in the December quarter, the company said on Thursday in a statement just ahead of the 245.9-billion yuan average projection. Net income was 46.8-billion yuan, beating the roughly 35-billion yuan average estimate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.