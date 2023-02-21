But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Even as solar power grows into one of the world’s largest sources of new energy, the industry behind it is facing unprecedented volatility as a battle for profits intensifies.
The roller-coaster ride is best seen through the lens of polysilicon, the key material in solar panels. Prices fell more than 40% over the course of a few weeks starting in December, and then rebounded more than 50% in less than a month...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Volatile material prices put pressure on solar power players
Polysilicon prices are expected to eventually stabilise and begin sliding again as new production facilities come online
Even as solar power grows into one of the world’s largest sources of new energy, the industry behind it is facing unprecedented volatility as a battle for profits intensifies.
The roller-coaster ride is best seen through the lens of polysilicon, the key material in solar panels. Prices fell more than 40% over the course of a few weeks starting in December, and then rebounded more than 50% in less than a month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.