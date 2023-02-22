News

Vietnamese projects slow as antigraft drive paralyses bureaucrats

Public servants are wary of signing off on investments for fear they could be implicated next in a wide-ranging campaign

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 16:48 Philip J. Heijmans and Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen

Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing. 

Increasingly, they are choosing the last option, and it’s weighing on one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.