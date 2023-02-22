But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing.
Increasingly, they are choosing the last option, and it’s weighing on one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vietnamese projects slow as antigraft drive paralyses bureaucrats
Public servants are wary of signing off on investments for fear they could be implicated next in a wide-ranging campaign
Vietnam’s Communist Party is growing alarmed about a new mantra taking hold among bureaucrats: Do a lot, get in trouble for a lot. Do less, get in trouble for less. Do nothing, get in trouble for nothing.
Increasingly, they are choosing the last option, and it’s weighing on one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.