Stellantis shares leap after €1.5bn share buyback announcement

Stellantis gained on Wednesday after the carmaker unveiled a share buyback of as much as €1.5bn, following Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders after high prices and pent-up demand boosted results.
Operating returns rose to 13% last year, Stellantis said Wednesday, beating expectations even as persisting supply-chain snarls disrupted vehicle deliveries during the second half. Industrial free cash flow was also well ahead of analyst forecasts. The shares gained as much as 3.4% in Milan and were up 1.7% as of 11:45am...
