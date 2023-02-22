News

Stellantis shares leap after €1.5bn share buyback announcement

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 20:26 Albertina Torsoli

Stellantis gained on Wednesday after the carmaker unveiled a share buyback of as much as €1.5bn, following Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders after high prices and pent-up demand boosted results.

Operating returns rose to 13% last year, Stellantis said Wednesday, beating expectations even as persisting supply-chain snarls disrupted vehicle deliveries during the second half. Industrial free cash flow was also well ahead of analyst forecasts. The shares gained as much as 3.4% in Milan and were up 1.7% as of 11:45am...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.