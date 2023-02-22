But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
Carved from forested hills by excavators and explosives, Nigeria’s only industrial gold mine yielded 98,000 ounces of the precious metal last year — a key step in the efforts of Africa’s biggest crude producer to pivot away from oil.
“The more formal operations like this that we have, the better for the country,” mines minister Olamilekan Adegbite told Bloomberg in December during a tour of Thor Explorations’s Segilola mine. The project ramped up production in late 2021 and is located about 250km from the commercial hub of Lagos...
Nigeria bets on new gold mines as it pivots away from oil
