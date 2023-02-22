Lloyds R44bn share buyback buoys investors

But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Lloyds Banking Group rebounded even as the lender’s guidance for net interest margin missed analysts’ forecasts as investors focused on the announcement of a £2bn (about R44bn) buyback of shares instead.
Pretax profit rose to £1.76bn in the fourth quarter, below a Bloomberg-compiled estimate, with the British lender taking a £465m charge to cover loans that could default. Net interest margins rose to 3.22%, helped by rapidly rising interest rates.
Lloyds shares were up 0.75% at 51.35p at 3.17pm GMT in London after earlier falling as much as 2.8%.
Beside the buyback, Lloyds also unveiled a final dividend of 1.6p a share, becoming the latest bank to reward investors even as it felt the effects of soaring inflation on its customers and its cost projections. The bank’s assumption for UK GDP growth in 2023 fell to 0.1% at the end of 2022, down from an expectation of 0.4% at the end of September.
With competition increasing in the home-loan market, central bank rates potentially at their peak and the UK economy skirting recession, Lloyds said it expects net interest margins to be greater than 305 basis points this year. That’s up from its previous guidance of 280bp but below analysts’ estimates.
“There are some very specific areas where we’re seeing customers start to miss early payments but it’s still, by product, significantly below or below the levels we saw pre-Covid. So very resilient customer behaviour,” CEO Charlie Nunn said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He added that “less than 1% of our customer base” are struggling to make ends meet.
CFO William Chalmers said on a call with journalists that he expects the bank’s net interest margin to drop over the course of the year.
Lloyds also said operating costs this year will be about £9.1bn, higher than before, increasing to £9.2bn in 2024.
Britain’s biggest provider of home loans is exposed to the slowing housing market as surging rates make repayments more expensive for borrowers on new or variable rate loans. Lloyds’ total loans and advances barely changed in the quarter and now stand at £454.9bn. Commercial deposits fell.
Other key figures:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lloyds R44bn share buyback buoys investors
Market shrugs off lender’s lower-than-expected guidance for net interest margin and cheers final dividend
Image: Bloomberg
Lloyds Banking Group rebounded even as the lender’s guidance for net interest margin missed analysts’ forecasts as investors focused on the announcement of a £2bn (about R44bn) buyback of shares instead.
Pretax profit rose to £1.76bn in the fourth quarter, below a Bloomberg-compiled estimate, with the British lender taking a £465m charge to cover loans that could default. Net interest margins rose to 3.22%, helped by rapidly rising interest rates.
Lloyds shares were up 0.75% at 51.35p at 3.17pm GMT in London after earlier falling as much as 2.8%.
Beside the buyback, Lloyds also unveiled a final dividend of 1.6p a share, becoming the latest bank to reward investors even as it felt the effects of soaring inflation on its customers and its cost projections. The bank’s assumption for UK GDP growth in 2023 fell to 0.1% at the end of 2022, down from an expectation of 0.4% at the end of September.
With competition increasing in the home-loan market, central bank rates potentially at their peak and the UK economy skirting recession, Lloyds said it expects net interest margins to be greater than 305 basis points this year. That’s up from its previous guidance of 280bp but below analysts’ estimates.
“There are some very specific areas where we’re seeing customers start to miss early payments but it’s still, by product, significantly below or below the levels we saw pre-Covid. So very resilient customer behaviour,” CEO Charlie Nunn said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He added that “less than 1% of our customer base” are struggling to make ends meet.
CFO William Chalmers said on a call with journalists that he expects the bank’s net interest margin to drop over the course of the year.
Lloyds also said operating costs this year will be about £9.1bn, higher than before, increasing to £9.2bn in 2024.
Britain’s biggest provider of home loans is exposed to the slowing housing market as surging rates make repayments more expensive for borrowers on new or variable rate loans. Lloyds’ total loans and advances barely changed in the quarter and now stand at £454.9bn. Commercial deposits fell.
Other key figures:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Business owners defrauded by HBOS tipped to be offered £3m each
Blackstone mints it in record year for deals
Credit Suisse hits another bump as chair quits over Covid-19 rules
Credit Suisse chair Antonio Horta-Osorio says big investors back overhaul
Credit Suisse to focus on wealth unit after year of scandals
Barclays profit more than doubles on bumper investment banking fees
Virgin Money to shut one in five branches as lender shifts online
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.