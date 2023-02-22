But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana spurred a brief relief rally in the rand as he presented the country’s budget, unveiling news of anxiously awaited plans to deal with debt at Eskom.
The rand strengthened as much as 0.7% against the greenback, but was little changed shortly after Godongwana finished speaking. The yield on SA’s most liquid debt due in 2026 did hold a decline, in a sign that investors were optimistic that the plan to transfer Eskom debt to the state would not have a dramatic effect on the government’s overall debt metrics...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investors in the rand want detailed plans about Eskom
The government will provide Eskom with three annual advances totalling R184bn to the end of March 2026 to repay maturing debt and cover interest costs
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana spurred a brief relief rally in the rand as he presented the country’s budget, unveiling news of anxiously awaited plans to deal with debt at Eskom.
The rand strengthened as much as 0.7% against the greenback, but was little changed shortly after Godongwana finished speaking. The yield on SA’s most liquid debt due in 2026 did hold a decline, in a sign that investors were optimistic that the plan to transfer Eskom debt to the state would not have a dramatic effect on the government’s overall debt metrics...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.