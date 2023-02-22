News

Intel slashes payout to the lowest in 16 years

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 18:56 Ian King

Intel, the biggest maker of computer processors, has slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years in an effort to preserve cash and focus on a turnaround plan. 

The company will reduce its quarterly distribution to investors to 12.5c a share, payable June 1, the chipmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. Intel’s quarterly dividend is 36.5c and was projected to cost more than $6bn in 2023. The new payment resets Intel’s dividend to a level not seen since 2007. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.