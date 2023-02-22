Intel slashes payout to the lowest in 16 years

Carmaker follows Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders
Intel, the biggest maker of computer processors, has slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years in an effort to preserve cash and focus on a turnaround plan.
The company will reduce its quarterly distribution to investors to 12.5c a share, payable June 1, the chipmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. Intel’s quarterly dividend is 36.5c and was projected to cost more than $6bn in 2023. The new payment resets Intel’s dividend to a level not seen since 2007. ..
