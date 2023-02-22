But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
Finland is set to join Nato if it gets the last outstanding ratifications for its membership bid, regardless of what progress Sweden has made towards joining the alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday.
Finland’s parliament has moved ahead with a domestic process to ratify the Nordic country’s accession to Nato, raising questions about whether the two countries could be admitted into Nato at different times. While they both applied to join at the same time, Turkey continues to pose an obstacle to Sweden’s entry while it’s indicated it no longer has a problem with Finland’s membership...
Finland could join Nato without Sweden if it gets green light
But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
