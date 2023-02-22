‘Almost all’ officials agreed a 25 basis points hike was appropriate, February minutes say
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Federal Reserve officials continued to expect that further increases in borrowing costs would be necessary to bring inflation down to their 2% target when they met earlier in February, though almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.
“Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2%, which was likely to take some time,” according to the minutes of the January 31-February 1 gathering released in Washington on Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fed minutes show officials favoured slower rate hikes — with more to come
‘Almost all’ officials agreed a 25 basis points hike was appropriate, February minutes say
Federal Reserve officials continued to expect that further increases in borrowing costs would be necessary to bring inflation down to their 2% target when they met earlier in February, though almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.
“Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2%, which was likely to take some time,” according to the minutes of the January 31-February 1 gathering released in Washington on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.