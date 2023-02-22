But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is still pressing the case for a simultaneous entry, saying it would be beneficial for defences
No other carmaker comes close to matching its performance, which includes posting record revenue each year since it began reporting results
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Chinese authorities have urged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to phase out using the four biggest international accounting firms, signalling continued concerns about data security even after Beijing reached a landmark deal to allow US audit inspections of hundreds of Chinese firms listed in New York.
China’s ministry of finance is among government entities that gave window guidance to some SOEs as recently as January, urging them to let contracts with the big four auditing firms expire, according to people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can still use US auditors, the parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
China urges SOEs to cut global auditing giants
Data security concerns linger despite a deal to allow US inspections of Chinese New York-listed firms
Chinese authorities have urged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to phase out using the four biggest international accounting firms, signalling continued concerns about data security even after Beijing reached a landmark deal to allow US audit inspections of hundreds of Chinese firms listed in New York.
China’s ministry of finance is among government entities that gave window guidance to some SOEs as recently as January, urging them to let contracts with the big four auditing firms expire, according to people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can still use US auditors, the parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.