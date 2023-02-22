Carmaker follows Mercedes-Benz and BMW in returning cash to shareholders
Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken, the controlling shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer, for about €848.2m.
The Microsoft founder and philanthropist last week picked up 3.8% of Heineken Holding, according to a filing by the Dutch regulator AFM. He bought 6.65-million shares in Heineken, in his individual capacity, and another 4.18-million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. ..
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake worth nearly €850m
Microsoft founder invests in a product he doesn't really use
