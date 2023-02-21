Freshly streamlined carriers are capitalising on a surge in travel since Covid-19 virus restrictions fell away
Unloved during the pandemic with their business paralysed almost overnight, airlines that cut back to survive the crisis are now blowing through profit forecasts and luring back investors.
Virgin Australia, so financially frail when Covid-19 hit in 2020 that it folded in weeks, has undergone a remarkable transformation under new owner Bain Capital and plans to relist in Sydney. Ryanair returned to profit in the quarter to the end of December and sees no end to its lucrative run. American Airlines has a simpler fleet and focuses on the most profitable flights...
Aviation is ‘investible again’, as airlines stage exceptional reversal
