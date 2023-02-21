Zimbabwe aims to become Africa’s Dubai

The head of Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, will present the biggest challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is running for a second term of office
Zimbabwe plans to set up an offshore financial centre in the resort city of Victoria Falls that the government hopes will emulate Dubai and the Isle of Man to attract foreign investment.
“The trigger is the success of the VFEX,” finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, a reference to the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange that is attracting listings. “We want to compete with any offshore financial centre in the world.” ..
