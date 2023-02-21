News

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa’s Dubai

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 11:07 Ray Ndlovu

Zimbabwe plans to set up an offshore financial centre in the resort city of Victoria Falls that the government hopes will emulate Dubai and the Isle of Man to attract foreign investment.

“The trigger is the success of the VFEX,” finance minister Mthuli Ncube said, a reference to the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange that is attracting listings. “We want to compete with any offshore financial centre in the world.” ..

