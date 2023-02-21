Rival Kate Forbes falls behind after saying she would have rejected a UK-vetoed same-sex reform bill
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, says he’s confident of an emphatic win in upcoming elections despite concerns of a possible repetition of the violence and irregularities that have plagued every vote since 2000.
The contest will probably take place in July or August, and Chamisa, 45, will be the presidential candidate for the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which was formed last year. He’ll present the biggest challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who leads the ruling Zanu-PF and is running for a second five-year term...
‘The crocodile is feeling the boiling water,’ Zimbabwe’s opposition says
The head of Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, will present the biggest challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is running for a second term of office
