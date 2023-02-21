News

SM takeover necessary to help K-Pop grow, say Hybe CEO

Hybe pledges SM Entertainment’s independence after takeover

21 February 2023 - 16:57 Sohee Kim

A takeover of SM Entertainment is crucial to solidify K-pop’s influence and make it mainstream globally, Hybe CEO Park Ji-won said, underscoring the BTS label’s determination to control its K-pop rival.

The move is necessary, Park said in his first interview as head of Hybe. K-pop’s rapid growth during the pandemic is now slowing, triggering fears that momentum in the genre might be peaking, he said...

