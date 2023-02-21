News

Porsche borrows €2.7bn on debut in record German deal

The offering that was initially marketed at only €500m lured more than 100 investors

21 February 2023 - 17:52 Jacqueline Poh

Porsche Automobil Holding has raced to pole position in the Schuldschein market on its debut, borrowing €2.7bn in the largest yet deal for the German market.

The offering in February, which was initially marketed at only €500m, pulled in more than 100 investors including European and Asian banks and insurers. It shows enduring demand for anything related to the sports car marque, after Porsche AG’s stock offering last year was Europe’s biggest in a decade...

