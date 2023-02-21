News

Oil and gas companies are ignoring a cheap, effective climate fix

Technologies can vacuum up much of the released methane before it has a chance to enter the atmosphere

21 February 2023 - 17:41 Aaron Clark

Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its annual methane tracking report shows.

Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120-million tonnes of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted, on average, the equivalent of the huge Nord Stream release every day, according to the IEA’s Methane Tracker. Most of that is a result of what’s known as “non-emergency” releases that include flaring and is avoidable. ..

