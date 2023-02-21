Hearing comes after UK agency flagged concerns over deal
Microsoft headed into a showdown with EU antitrust watchdogs by insisting its $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard will “bring more competition” for gamers while also pledging to show willingness to address antitrust concerns.
“I think we’ll make clear that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will bring more games to more people on more devices and platforms than ever before,” Microsoft president Brad Smith told reporters ahead a closed-door hearing in Brussels...
Microsoft heads into showdown with EU to save $69bn Activision deal
