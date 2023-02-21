News

Microsoft heads into showdown with EU to save $69bn Activision deal

Hearing comes after UK agency flagged concerns over deal

21 February 2023 - 21:11 Stephanie Bodoni

Microsoft headed into a showdown with EU antitrust watchdogs by insisting its $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard will “bring more competition” for gamers while also pledging to show willingness to address antitrust concerns.

“I think we’ll make clear that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will bring more games to more people on more devices and platforms than ever before,” Microsoft president Brad Smith told reporters ahead a closed-door hearing in Brussels...

